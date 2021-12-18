Fraud
Blount County
• Courtney McConniel, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville, reported at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 14 that she paid $1,275 to someone fraudulently posing as an apartment landlord.
Maryville
• Jessie Gail McClellan, North Wright Road, Alcoa, reported at 2:14 p.m. Dec. 14 that four fraudulent ATM withdrawals totaling $90 were made from her bank account at CBBC Bank, 2307 Market Place Drive, Maryville.
