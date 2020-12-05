Fraud
Blount County
• April D. Griffeth, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, reported at 12:06 p.m. Dec. 3 that she received a package Dec. 2 from Chase Bank containing two books of checks with her name on them. She has never banked with Chase Bank; when she contacted Chase, she was told there was no record of her name or Social Security number and that the account number on the checks was bad, an incident report states.
