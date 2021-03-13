Fraud
Maryville
• Christina M. Eads, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:04 p.m. March 11 that someone claiming to be a Drug Enforcement Agency officer called her and said her Social Security information had been used and that she was involved in a drug trafficking stop in Texas. The person stated Eads' Social Security number and told her if she didn't meet them at the Maryville Municipal Building and pay a $16,878 fine, she would be arrested, an incident report states. Eads also received a text message with names and badge numbers.
