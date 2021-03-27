Fraud
Blount County
• Charles F. Rutherford, Sevierville Road, Maryville, reported at 11:36 a.m. March 25 that someone opened an account on Walmart.com and used his credit card to make two fraudulent purchases totaling $59.04. Rutherford said two other attempted purchases were declined, and he has since canceled the credit card, an incident report states.
