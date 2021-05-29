Fraud
Blount County
• Lilliana S. Davis, Penn Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:13 p.m. May 27 that when she applied online for a part-time job, she was sent a check for expenses, but the check bounced. Davis also bought $3,000 worth of VISA gift cards and sent their info to the scammer, before realizing she had been scammed after being asked for more gift cards, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.