Fraud
Maryville
• The manager of Comfort Care in Knoxville reported at 11:48 a.m. Nov. 10 that a former employee may have stolen a bank care from a woman she was caregiving for, and made multiple purchases.
• The resident manager of a group home reported at 11:56 a.m. Nov. 10 that someone fraudulently used a prepaid credit card belonging to one of the home's residents to shop at a retail store. The fraudulent transaction was for $44.98.
• Melanie K. Blakney reported at 12:14 p.m. Nov. 11 that someone attempted to use her personal information to open credit cards. The first attempt was through Discover and the second through American Express. The unknown offender knew Blakney's social security number, home address and date of birth.
