Fraud
Alcoa
• An employee at the Pilot gas station, 1907 Hawks Landing, reported at 12:38 p.m. Oct. 14 that someone attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill to pay.
• Brenda R. Hackler reported at 10:13 a.m. Oct. 14 that someone fraudulently used her debit card at several locations in Blount and Knox Counties. The total value of transactions listed in the report is $329.
Maryville
• Christina B. Geiger reported at 10:17 a.m. Oct. 14 that someone filed for unemployment using her information and maiden name on Oct. 3, 2021. She has not lost any money at this time, but is concerned that someone has her personal identification information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.