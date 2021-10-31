Fraud
Alcoa
• Heidi E. Clark reported at 6:58 p.m. Oct. 26 that someone used her debit card information to make $431.60 in fraudulent purchases. The week the purchases were made, Clark said she had used her card on the Venmo cash app and for food trucks at the Alcoa Elementary School Fall Festival, and she said she was signed into her Google account when she paid college tuition.
• Craig Franklin Carson reported at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 26 that someone working with him for River Divide Construction LLC made $2,125.30 worth of fraudulent purchases with the company card.
Blount County
• John L. Cottrell reported at 12:03 p.m. Oct. 25 that someone called him pretending to be an employee of Publishers Clearing House. Cottrell said the person on the phone told him he had won the "13.5 million sweepstake," but he had to pay $13,600 in taxes before claiming the prize. He gave the man on the phone activation codes for multiple gift cards and lost a total of $3,029.70 in the scam.
• Joseph P. McPherson reported at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 25 that he paid a company called Wood Construction $30,000 to remodel his house. The construction was supposed to start in April, and he reported that since then only one person has showed up and did two hours of minor work. The report states that Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the same company because of similar reports.
• David J. Michaels reported at noon Oct. 28 that he believes he was scammed out of a gun purchase. He attempted to buy a rifle on the West Branch Gunsmithing website and sent $800 to a Venmo account. The seller provided a tracking number through "Arabian Link Courier," which an officer was unable to find any information on. Michaels also received a photo from the seller of his ID and a deputy badge from Genesee County, Michigan, supposedly belonging to the seller. Officers contacted the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and they said no one with the gun seller's name works at their office. At the time of the report, it was uncertain if the gun seller had stolen someone's identity.
Maryville
• Christopher Wilson reported at 5:06 p.m. Oct. 28 that $6,000 was missing from his BB&T bank account. A $3,000 transaction was pulled from the account on Oct. 27, but he did not have details about the other $3,000 at the time of the report.
