Fraud
Blount County
• Rockne Taylor, Wildwood Road, Maryville, reported at 10:21 a.m. Sept. 9 that, through email and text messages, he was issued a check for $3,500 for materials he would need for a supposed job at Tusculum University. He was told to deposit the check, then send $1,000 back through CashApp. He was then told by someone else to send the remaining money to a Texas address. After being informed the check was fraudulent, he stopped the money from being shipped and reported the situation to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.
Alcoa
• Justin Mikeal Long, Hamilton Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 4:06 p.m. Sept. 10 that his credit card information was stolen from his Bite Squad account, with six fraudulent purchases made. Long filed a fraud claim and had his credit card deactivated. The total value of the fraudulent purchases was $232.72.
Maryville
• Alfonso Alvarez, Jacksboro, Tennessee, reported at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 10 that someone made fraudulent purchases on his American Express card. The purchases were made at Papa John's, 506 N. Cusick St., Maryville, and their total value was $45.11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.