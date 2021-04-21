Fraud
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Food City, 1715 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 5:03 p.m. April 20 that three people tried to make purchases with counterfeit $100 bills. Two purchases were completed, while one was declined when the an employee noticed the bill was counterfeit, an incident report states.
• Kelly Y. Joiner, Carowinds Circle, Maryville, reported at 2:28 p.m. April 19 that four unauthorized purchases totaling $798.53 were made using her credit card information.
