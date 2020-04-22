Fraud
Maryville
• Jenny Caton, Maryville, reported at 5:22 p.m. April 21 that Aaron Suddeth at O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 1912 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, had been refunding items to himself through an audit. Suddeth refunded himself $3,270 between April 1-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.