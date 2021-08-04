Fraud
Blount County
• Emma J. Maloney, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, reported at 3:07 p.m. Aug. 3 that she received a call from someone claiming to be a Social Security representative and gave the person information. After not receiving her Social Security check, Maloney was told the department had information to move the check to another bank account, which she didn't authorize.
