Fraud
Blount County
• Michael S. Thomas reported at 12:46 p.m. Dec. 10 that he had been Facebook messaging someone under the name of Laurie Litner and a second account with name Laurie Liitner since February 2021. He said the accounts would ask him to send money, usually in the form of a picture of an Amazon gift card, and he/she would pay him back. The person never did, and he realized it was a scam after he had sent the person approximately $35,000.
Maryville
• Bryan Nuchols reported at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 that someone had used his information to file an unemployment claim. The Tennessee Department of Unemployment contacted him in regards to the potential fraud and said between Jan. 10, 2020 and July 11, 2020, $7,650 had been issued in payments to the unknown offender.
