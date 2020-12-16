Fraud
Blount County
• David W. Thrasher, Johnathan Drive, Louisville, reported at 1:47 p.m. Dec. 11 that he paid someone in California $500 for a PlayStation 5 through Facebook. He was supposed to pay the person another $500 upon delivery of the game console, but it never arrived. Thrasher cannot reach the individual he paid to dispute the matter.
• Stephen Whybrew, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, reported at 1:39 p.m. Dec. 14 that someone scammed him out of his security code for his cryptocurrency wallet by pretending to be the company that hosted the wallet. Whybrew says the unknown person stole all of his cryptocurrency, which is estimated to value around $22,000.
