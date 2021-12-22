Fraud
Maryville
• Ronald M. Albrecht reported at 9:11 p.m. Dec. 20 that someone had stolen his credit card out of his vehicle in Oak Ridge on Nov. 4 and his bank statement showed 47 fraudulent charges. Multiple transactions were at the Smoke Shop, 1827 West Broadway Avenue, for about $150.
• Richard Allen Ensmiger reported at 2:33 p.m. Dec. 20 that someone had attempted to forge one of his business's checks at Pinnacle Financial Partners. The bank called and notified him that someone brought a check resembling the ones he has for Clearwater Construction LLC with his signature on it. The signature was forged, as well as the check. He had the check number matching what was brought to the bank in his check book.
• Renee Nicole McKeehan reported at 6:39 p.m. Dec. 20 that an employee at AccuQuest Hearing, 2028 Chilhowee Medical Park, has been fraudulently charging her for services and filling out insurance claims on her behalf. The fraudulent activity totaled $4,800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.