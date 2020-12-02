Fraud
Blount County
• Colleen Russell, Shenandoah Drive, Friendsville, reported at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 24 that someone used her debit card to transfer $1,600 to a mobile cash app without her permission.
• Evelyn C. Dockery, Patrick Avenue, Maryville, reported at 5:44 p.m. Nov. 29 that she wrote a check for $999 and sent it to a company to fix her locked computer. When her computer was still frozen, Dockery believed she had been scammed. Dockery was advised to contact her bank.
• Ronald G. Seymour, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, reported at 2:38 p.m. Nov. 30 that a check he had mailed for a mortgage payment was actually cashed at his bank by someone else on Nov. 6 or 8.
