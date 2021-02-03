Fraud
Blount County
• Kimberly M. Potter, Porter Bridge Road, Maryville, reported at 10:48 a.m. Feb. 2 that she hired a man to complete construction work and and paid him $6,200 worth of installments, but he did not complete the job. Potter hasn't been able to get in touch with the man, who gave her a fake name and address, an incident report states.
