Fraud
Maryville
• Taylor A. Morgan, Alpine Drive, Maryville, reported on Jan. 25 that someone had taken her checkbook from her home and used it to open Venmo and PayPal accounts.
• Tesla Marie Cannon, Maryville Mobile Home Park, Maryville, reported at 10:02 a.m. Jan. 19 that someone opened an unemployment account claim in her name out of California after also allegedly perpetrating a money transfer scam against her. The cost of the reported scam is estimated at $2,600.
• The office manager for Signet Plastics, LLC, 1639 Percheron Street, reported at 6:08 a.m. Jan. 21 that someone had forged four checks from the business. The total cost of the reported forgery was $9,838.51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.