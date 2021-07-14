Fraud
Maryville
• Betty A. Solar, Glenfield Circle, Maryville, reported at 1:04 p.m. July 13 that a scammer she had been communicating with via zoosk.com has access to her online banking information and Social Security number. Solar also sent the scammer approximately $12,000 cash and funds through her credit cards, an incident report states.
• Virginia Wilson Kupritz, Ludwick Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:57 p.m. July 13 that someone used her personal information to apply for emergency relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.