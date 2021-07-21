Fraud
Blount County
• Wesley R. Garland Jr., Mentor Road, Louisville, reported at 9 a.m. July 20 that he purchased $650 worth of lumber for a third party in exchange for auto parts from a man who then didn't deliver the parts.
• John J. Jessup, Masters Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:16 p.m. July 20 that he wrote two checks, one for $500 and the other for $1,000, to a man for two motorcycles, but never received them.
Alcoa
• Franklin Edwin Easter, Maury Street, Alcoa, reported at 8:28 a.m. July 20 that six charges totaling $62.81 were made on his missing debit card.
