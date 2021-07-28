Fraud 

Alcoa

• Franklin E. Easter, Maury Street, reported at 8:38 a.m. July 20 that he discovered his debit card missing the day before and six charges had been made on it July 17-18 without his permission for a total of $62.81. Someone also attempted to use the card at the Metro PCS store, but it was rejected. 

