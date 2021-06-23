Fraud
Maryville
• James D. Urban, Jefferson Avenue, Maryville, reported at 6:46 p.m. June 22 that someone called him and said police officers found 20,000 pounds of cocaine and his driver's license and Social Security number in a vehicle. The caller told Urban to purchase four $500 Target gift cards, worth $2,000 total, and give her their numbers, which he did, an incident report states.
• An employee at Luxbury Inn & Suites, 805 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 6 p.m. June 22 that a suspicious package arrived for a guest who allegedly was supposed to check in later that day. The sender told the employee he sent it too early and that he could send it to a a Miami, Florida, address, an incident report states. When asked who he was, the sender gave the same name as the package's recipient, and the officer discovered that name actually belonged to a Maryville man who recently had his credit card compromised.
