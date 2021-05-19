Fraud
Alcoa
• Chance Clayton Hambly, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, reported at 3:47 p.m. May 18 that his debit card number was used fraudulently at several locations.
Blount County
• Lily M. Hambly, Big Springs Road, Maryville, reported at 2:51 p.m. May 18 that someone fraudulently withdrew $1,045 from her H&R Block credit card account.
Maryville
• Jesse R. Mowls, Kimberlin Heights, Tennessee, reported on May 14 that someone who had permission to use his debit card for an electric bill also used it for a $106.28 purchase at Sally’s Beauty and $59.49 for hotel accommodations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.