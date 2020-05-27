Fraud
Blount County
• Tammy Ogle, Topside Road, Louisville, reported at 2:42 p.m. May 26 that someone opened a bank account at Credit One Bank in her name and that there is a balance owed of $888.00.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 2:18 am
Blount County
• Tammy Ogle, Topside Road, Louisville, reported at 2:42 p.m. May 26 that someone opened a bank account at Credit One Bank in her name and that there is a balance owed of $888.00.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.