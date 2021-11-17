Fraud
Blount County
• Sarah C. Williamson reported at 9:22 a.m. Nov. 16 that someone made unauthorized purchases on her credit/debit card for a total of $570. The three transactions that made up the total were all made at the ATM inside the Pilot at 1907 Marriott Drive, Louisville.
Maryville
• An employee at Kenjo, 2601 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville, reported on Nov. 16 that a man attempted to make a purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill. The man said he didn’t now the currency was counterfeit but was given a no trespass order from the Kenjo location. Maryville Police took the counterfeit bill into evidence.
