Fraud
Maryville
• Christopher Pierce, Lebanon, reported at 9:38 a.m. Nov. 16 that someone charged $2,734 to his credit card at Maryville Appliances, U.S. Highway 411 South, without his knowledge. Pierce indicated the money was used to buy a refrigerator.
Blount
• Yolanda Buchanan, Bart Griffin Road, Maryville, reported at 10:27 a.m. Nov. 17 that someone called her claiming to be with Comcast and told her they needed access to her computer. She granted them access and while they were mirroring her computer, they gained access to personal account information. Buchanan noticed that after this, three transfers had been made from her bank account totaling $500. She did not authorize the transfers.
