Fraud
Alco
• Richard D. Marlow reported at 12:16 p.m. Nov. 1 that someone used his debit card information to make purchases totaling $156.48 at the Alcoa Kroger on Oct. 31.
Maryville
• Robin M. Maldonado Islas reported at 7:03 Nov. 1 that someone used her Target credit card to make a $346.44 purchase at Target, 800 Watkins Road, on Oct. 24 around 9 p.m. She noticed her credit score had dropped, and that's when she reported the fraud.
