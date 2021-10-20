Fraud
Alcoa
• John Allen Candlish reported at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 19 that two men sold him a trailer for $25,000. He paid them with two personal checks that were cashed in April and May. When Candlish got the trailer, he said it was smaller than the dimensions the two men advertised. They wouldn't refund him, but resold the item and told him he could have the money it resold for. It resold, but Candlish never got the money or the keys to the trailer back.
Maryville
• An employee at Food City, 1715 W. Broadway Ave., reported at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19 that someone had used a fake $100 bill to make a purchase of $15.59 and was refunded $83.86 on Oct. 18. The employee also said the same unidentified male came back on Oct. 19 and tried using another counterfeit $100 bill.
