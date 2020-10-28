Fraud
Blount County
• Jennifer L. Harmon, Abbott Road, Maryville, reported at 10:54 a.m. Oct. 27 that someone is using her credit union account to get money on a cash app and had taken $720 from her account. Harmon said she has closed the accounts several times, but the offender is still getting money out of her account, an incident report states. Her credit union has frozen her accounts but requested a police report be filed.
Maryville
• Madalyn M. Dickson, Freds Court, Maryville, reported at 4:22 p.m. Oct. 27 that someone used her debit card information to make a $9.86 purchase at Popeye's, 835 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, on Oct. 15. Her credit union told her the card had been physically used at the location, as well as locations in Alcoa, an incident report states.
• An employee at CBBC reported at 2:08 p.m. Oct. 27 that several checks had been counterfeited, forged and passed in Blount County. The checks listed the same business and each were written for $879.36.
