• Sherry L. Bailey reported at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 13 that someone withdrew $300 from her bank account with Regions. The fraudulent activity is currently under investigation by the bank.
• Shaniya B. Sudderth, a Subway employee, reported at 10:23 p.m. Sept. 11 that she received a fraudulent call from someone claiming to work at the corporate office for Subway. He advised her to collect money from the store, a total of $367, use it to purchase a MoneyPak card and give him the numbers for the card.
• Kathy H. Cates reported at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 14 that someone stole her credit card from her car when it was parked at Exxon, 2758 Airport Highway. Fraudulent charges of $38.99 were made on the card before she canceled it. The offender was found, arrested and charged by Alcoa Police officers.
