Fraud
Blount County
• Audrey F. Blevins, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, reported at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 1 that she was told by the U.S. Social Security administration that someone had used her personal information and tried to collect her 2019 Social Security benefits.
Maryville
• David Chadwick Sims, Patterson Road, Walland, reported at 2:37 p.m. Sept. 1 that his bank card was fraudulently used in a $98.78 transaction at Finish Line and a $64.74 transaction at CM Games, both in Foothills Mall, 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville. There was another transaction at Treasure's Jewelers in the mall, but it was declined. Sims learned of the fraud after he was unable to purchase gasoline and contacted his bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.