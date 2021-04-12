Fraud
Maryville
• Mark Ward, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, reported that around 1 p.m. April 9 a man called him claiming to be with the FBI and named James Allen. The man knew Ward’s Social Security number and claimed Ward's ID was found in a vehicle with drugs in Texas. He told Ward that Ward's accounts were going to be frozen and to withdraw money from his bank and purchase gift cards. Ward spent $2,500 on Nike gift cards before someone told him that it was a scam.
• Shirley Harris, Dante Circle, Maryville, reported at 2:45 p.m. April 9 that over three months, $2,729 had been transferred from the online bank account of her daughter, Heather Harris, to another account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.