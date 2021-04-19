Fraud
Blount County
• Anthony J. Cannizzero, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, reported at 1:06 p.m. April 18 that someone used a phone scam to charge $4,000 to his credit card and steal $7,000 from his savings account.
