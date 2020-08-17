Fraud
Blount County
• Sharon Carver, Doc Norton Road, Maryville, reported at 9:24 a.m. Aug. 14 that she received a text telling her that she won $1,000 but was required to pay fees to a woman named Jennatte Klopp before she could receive her winnings. Carver stated that between March 15, 2017, and June 1, 2020, she had sent a total of $4,000 in Amazon gift cards to Klopp. Klopp also mailed Carver an iPad and Apple watch and told Carver to sell the iPad and keep some of the money. When Carver told Klopp she couldn't sell the iPad, Klopp sent Carver shipping labels to use to ship the items to other people. On July 27, Carver received a phone call from the law office of Timothy N. Thompson in Knoxville telling her she owed nearly $3,000 for the iPad and Apple Watch. Thompson was called by BCSO and told that Klopp was involved in a scam.
