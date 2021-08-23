Fraud
Maryville
• A manager at Foothills Plaza Wine and Spirits, 502 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, reported at 11:53 a.m. Aug. 22 that sometime from 2-5 p.m. Aug. 21 a person paid with a counterfeit $20 bill, which was found in the cash drawer.
• Brenda J. Wilson, Lenoir City, reported on Aug. 21 that at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18, someone used her identification to cash a $1,375 check at First Horizon Bank, 1002 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. Wilson had reported her driver’s license and bank card stolen on May 17 in Knox County.
