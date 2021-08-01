Fraud
Maryville
• Beatrice Cope, Tuckaleechee Pike, reported at 12:59 p.m. July 30 that between May 3 and July 20 someone used the debit card of her sister Joyce Green, Tuckaleechee Pike, without permission for charges at multiple locations in the city of Maryville and Blount County. The transactions totaled about $4,500.
