Fraud
Maryville
• A clerk at the BP Kenjo at 1811 Sevierville Road reported at 6:18 a.m. Aug. 29 that during the night a caller said he was from the BP corporate office and instructed the clerk to deposit $5,000 into the Bitcoin machine in order to continue the “license agreement” with BP. The clerk deposited the money without consulting his manager.
• Nathan Tarrant, Boling Road, Seymour, reported his company, Fort Knox Systems, delivered two 75-inch Samsung televisions valued at $11,227.06 to a customer on Casey Lane, Maryville, on May 12. Tarrant said the man disputed the charge with his credit card company and won, so Tarrant had pay to back the $11,227.06 despite having delivered the televisions.
