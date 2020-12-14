Fraud
Blount County
• Pamela S. Junion, Abbott Road, Maryville, reported at 4:05 p.m. Dec. 10 that someone calling himself "Sam" contacted her, saying he worked for Apple and that she needed "hacker protection" because her account had been compromised. Sam requested a payment of $4,700 in gift cards, and Junion purchased Target gift cards and provided their information, as well as her Apple account login credentials, an incident report states. Junion has contacted her bank to close the account associated with the payment and isn't logging into her computer until she can have someone look at it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.