Fraud
Maryville
• William J. McGowan's sister reported at 8:20 a.m. Dec. 17 that her brother had been involved in an internet scam. She said her mother, who had recently died, had been online dating someone under the name of "Sander." That person would send messages and have others send money to McGowan and his mother through apps and tell them to send it back to him in bitcoin, dating back to Oct. 2020. The amount of money scammed is unknown, but the report states McGowan receives various payments per day in the amount of $50 to $500 that he transfers to "Sander."
