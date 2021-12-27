Fraud
Maryville
• Roy Kevin Clendenen reported at 7:04 p.m. Dec. 22 that he has received several different reports from banks and credit unions of fraudulent activity made in his name. On Dec. 17, he said he received a call from the National Bank of Texas who said someone had attempted to cash two checks totaling $26,400 in his name. On Dec. 18, he said Del-One Federal Credit Union in Delaware mailed him an $8,000 check made out in his name to someone he doesn't know named Hulon Spencer. On Dec. 20, a bank statement from Redstone Credit Union in Huntsville, Alabama stated a checking and savings account had been opened under his name, both contained $30. On Dec. 22, he received an $8,000 from South State in Valley, Alabama made out in his name to someone else he doesn't know, Kimberly McConnell. This check was dated the same say as the other $8,000, Dec. 14.
• Ruth Ann Banks reported at 7:47 p.m. Dec. 22 that she found five counterfeit $20 bills in front of her room at Princess Motel, 2614 US Highway 411 South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.