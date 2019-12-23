Fraud
Blount County
• Ricky Graham, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville, reported at 9:16 a.m. Dec. 20 that someone had used his personal information to make withdrawals from his bank account. Graham said he believed the person has stolen more than $20,000.
• Allen Lambert, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, reported at 12:39 p.m. Dec. 20 that someone had used his personal information to open a bank account.
• Olive Davis, Pryor Road, Maryville, reported at 8:29 a.m. Dec. 20 that someone had contacted her by phone claiming to work for Microsoft. The person told Davis her computer had a virus and Microsoft would remove the virus if she purchased a $200 Target gift card and shared the card number.
