Fraud
Alcoa
• Ralph Garner, 41, Upton Street, Alcoa, reported at 10:50 a.m. Feb. 13 that someone had used a mobile application that Garner had downloaded to hack into Garner’s phone and transfer $1,300 into Garner’s PayPal account before then transferring that balance into other accounts not owned by Garner.
