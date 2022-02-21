Fraud
Blount County
• Frederick D. Flynn Jr., 69, Amberland Lane, Maryville, reported at 4:53 p.m. Feb. 15 that someone advertised a recreational vehicle for sale online and took a $21,176.50 payment from Flynn for the vehicle. Though Flynn was informed that the vehicle would be shipped to him, he has not received it and has been unable to contact the seller.
Maryville
• Vicky L. Scheiderer, 60, McCulley Lane, Maryville, reported at 1:39 p.m. Feb. 14 that someone used her credit card to pay for $968 of items from Amazon.
