Fraud
Alcoa
• Ida Marie Click, 51, Knoxville, reported at 8:22 p.m. Feb. 6 that someone used her credit card to make a $59.49 purchase at the Pizza Hut located at 375 Hannum Street. She reported learning of the transaction through a notification sent to her phone and alleged that a manager at the business told her that another incident of fraud had taken place at that location on Feb. 5. Officers could not confirm a Feb. 5 fraud claim from that location.
• Reda E. Brooks, 38, Mel Hall Road, Maryville, reported at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4 that someone used her credit card to make a purchase worth $138.90 at Tru by Hilton Hotel, located at 125 Furrow Way. She reported that she had possession of her physical card and thought that the card's information had been compromised through a digital purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.