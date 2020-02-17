Fraud
Alcoa
• Christina Mathes, Lindsay Street, Alcoa, reported at 1:46 p.m. Feb. 14 that she had responded to a job posting by the Humanitarian Support Agency. After applying for the job, Mathes was asked to provide her bank details, social security number, name and birthday.
Maryville
• Mickey Smith, owner of Horn of Plenty, 904 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported that an unknown woman had paid for a jar of honey, valued at $11.73, with a counterfeit $20 bill. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence at the Maryville Police Department.
