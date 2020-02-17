Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.