Fraud
Alcoa
• An employee of Dollar General, 901 N. Hall Road, reported at about 4:45 p.m. Feb. 23 that a woman attempted to pay for a purchase with a $20 bill the employee recognized as counterfeit. He said the woman seemed surprised that the money was not real and paid with a real bill. The Alcoa Police Department took the counterfeit bill as evidence.
• Tracee L. Garner, W. Howe St., Alcoa, reported at 2:23 p.m. Feb. 21 that someone apparently used her identity to rack up charges totaling $1,388.14 with a cable company in Detroit, and she does not know anyone in the state of Michigan. Garner said this was the second time someone had used her identity to open a cable account, but she did not file a report the first time.
