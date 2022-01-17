Fraud
Maryville
• The store manager of Food Lion, 1707 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 11:36 a.m. Jan 10 that someone attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill between 6 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 5.
• Edward W. Akeyson Jr., Spyglass Drive, reported at 3:45 Jan. 12 that someone may have stole his identity to purchase services through Charter Communications. A debt collection agency called him on Nov. 22, 2021 and stated he owed approximately $3,911 for a Spectrum Mobile account, but he said he's never been a Charter customer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.