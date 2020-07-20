Fraud
Alcoa
• A Cambridge Road resident Walland reported at 10:58 a.m. July 18 that someone made her go to a CVS and get a $100 gift card and insure it with a $200 payment after she tried to apply for a loan online. She purchased the gift card and gave the person the redemption code. She refused to pay the $200 because she realized she was being scammed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.