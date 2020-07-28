Fraud
Blount County
• Patricia S. Vincil reported at 2:57 p.m. July 24 that $250 was transferred from her bank account into another person's account without her consent.
• Sharon Green, Barb Hollow Road, Walland, reported at 9:17 a.m. July 27 that someone withdrew $636 from her bank account without her permission.
Maryville
• A 69-year-old Maryville man reported at 4:01 p.m. July 25 that his 69-year-old wife transferred $8,000 to someone in Belgium. The woman said she had been playing Scrabble online with someone who said he was a doctor in Brazil and suffered a series of unfortunate events. He asked for money and said if she sent it to an account in Antwerp, Belgium, someone would forward it to him. The woman later tried to stop the transaction, but was unsuccessful.
