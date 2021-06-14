Fraud
Alcoa
• An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 5:40 p.m. June 13 that a man tried to purchase a computer with 10 counterfeit $50 bills. When the employee told the man the bills were illegitimate, he pulled out real money and used it to pay for the computer; the man then asked for the counterfeit bills back, but the employee refused, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.